  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Pottery Barn delivers furniture before house is built

EMBED </>More Videos

A longtime Bay Area resident is taking the leap -- moving a thousand miles away to build a new home. Still, even from a distance, she needed help from 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The stress of buying furniture may be matched only by the stress of having it delivered. The right time, the right care, and - the right place?

A Bay Area resident Cecilia Richardson who was moving 1000 miles away to Montana, tried to control all of that. But then, there's the fact so much that can go wrong.

"I was shocked and surprised because I had no idea any of this was happening,'' she recalls.

Richardson was building her own home on 40 acres in rural Montana, a sweeping view of the Mission Hills Mountain Range in her back yard. She had designed the home, hired her crew and ordered all the furniture ahead of time, from the Pottery Barn in Palo Alto.

She had arranged to have the furniture delivered after the house was completed, with "white glove service" that included special care and professional assembly.

"I was living in a trailer on my driveway,'' Richardson says, recounting her days roughing it on her vacant land while overseeing the construction. Everything was going well, until last May. The house was about half done. She got a call out of the blue.

"It was Pottery Barn, The delivery of furniture was here. This was at 9 o'clock at night, Mountain Time."

But, the house didn't exist yet. It was still under construction. Bulldozers and dirt piles surrounded her skeletal house. There was no power, no lights, just her iphone flashlight.

The crew arrived anyway, and in the dim light of her iphone, deposited $20,000 worth of furniture in her unfinished garage - it had only a roof and two walls.

"It sat there for months while the house was still under construction,'' she says. "It ruined the upholstery of the couch and none of the other furniture was assembled, just all in boxes."

When the house was finished she had to hire her own crew to bring in the furniture and assemble it. She was left with a bill for the extra labor and a damaged couch.

Richardson tried contacting the sales person who sold her all the furniture. She was promised immediate help - but says no one came through.

She contacted 7 On Your Side and ABC 7 reached out to Pottery Barn's parent company, Williams Sonoma. It delivered her a new couch, paid for the extra labor costs, and sent gifts and appliances for her troubles.

The company said: "We at Pottery Barn, are committed to providing our customers with premier services, and are disappointed that Ms. Richardson's experience did not meet our standards. We have been in contact with Ms. Richardson and have apologized for her experience and are working to make sure she is well taken care of as one of our valued customers. We take great pride in taking care of our customers and hope that we have addressed the concerns to her satisfaction and restored her confidence in our company. "

"Thank you very much, or it wouldn't have happened.''

Takeaway: You don't have to accept delivery of merchandise if there is a problem with it. Richardson likely could have turned the delivery truck away-but says all's well in the end.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on 7 on Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsconsumermovinghomehousinghome repairsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video