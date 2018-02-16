  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Oakland schools prepare to face an active shooter

EMBED </>More Videos

Local schools are launching training programs to deal with active shooters on campus. And in Oakland today they took a new approach to dealing with the reality of guns at school. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Local schools are launching training programs to deal with active shooters on campus. And in Oakland today they took a new approach to dealing with the reality of guns at school.

RELATED: Napa College chief intent on heading off active shooter

A disaster preparedness consultant told 35 school administrators and teachers "all the physical stuff like cameras and fencing, they don't mean anything. "They hunkered down for a reality check and while gun control could be a long-term goal they mainly discussed what if a gunman shows up tomorrow or next week intent on killing?

The idea is that active shooters armed with semi-automatic weapons can still go on to school campuses but schools need to keep classroom doors locked every single day and do a better job of training personnel.

consultant Jeff Solomon preached " practice lockdown drills, practice lockdown barricade drills at unconventional times, not just when it's easy for us."

RELATED: FBI failed to investigate tip on Florida school shooter

That means having drills at vulnerable moments like on playgrounds and during drop off and pick up times. Another suggestion was to train school staff to administer first aid for gunshot wounds, how to apply direct pressure and use tourniquets to stop bleeding. Solomon reminded teachers that "the fire department can't come in until it safe. we have to be able to take care of our children ."

The goal is saving lives. It was a sobering moment for the staff here. Restorative justice coordinator Tabiti Gibson said "we can't sweep it under a rug, we can't send it somewhere else, we've got to face it."

Oakland Unified School district police chief Jeff Godown said "in 2018 you've got to go home and have a conversation with your three-year-old. If you are in school trying to learn and somebody comes and tries to kill you this is what you need to do. It's sad we have to have the discussion but it needs to be done."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Parkland School Shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
high schoolschoolschool shootingparkland school shootingmass shootingshootingshooting rampageOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video