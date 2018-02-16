Oakland schools prepare to face an active shooter

Local schools are launching training programs to deal with active shooters on campus. And in Oakland today they took a new approach to dealing with the reality of guns at school.A disaster preparedness consultant told 35 school administrators and teachers "all the physical stuff like cameras and fencing, they don't mean anything. "They hunkered down for a reality check and while gun control could be a long-term goal they mainly discussed what if a gunman shows up tomorrow or next week intent on killing?The idea is that active shooters armed with semi-automatic weapons can still go on to school campuses but schools need to keep classroom doors locked every single day and do a better job of training personnel.consultant Jeff Solomon preached " practice lockdown drills, practice lockdown barricade drills at unconventional times, not just when it's easy for us."That means having drills at vulnerable moments like on playgrounds and during drop off and pick up times. Another suggestion was to train school staff to administer first aid for gunshot wounds, how to apply direct pressure and use tourniquets to stop bleeding. Solomon reminded teachers that "the fire department can't come in until it safe. we have to be able to take care of our children ."The goal is saving lives. It was a sobering moment for the staff here. Restorative justice coordinator Tabiti Gibson said "we can't sweep it under a rug, we can't send it somewhere else, we've got to face it."Oakland Unified School district police chief Jeff Godown said "in 2018 you've got to go home and have a conversation with your three-year-old. If you are in school trying to learn and somebody comes and tries to kill you this is what you need to do. It's sad we have to have the discussion but it needs to be done."