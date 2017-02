There are 31 people looking for a place to stay after a two-alarm-fire broke out at the Tiki Garden Apartments in Hayward around 1 a.m.Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment, but because the flames compromised electricity and gas in the building -- those 31 residents are *not being allowed back in to the complex near Lund Avenue and Soto Road.Firefighters rescued eight people and no one was hurt.