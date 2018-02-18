  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Klay Thompson finishes 2nd in NBA All-Star 3-point shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second year in a row, Warriors guard Klay Thompson was close, but ultimately was denied the crown as NBA 3-point shootout king, losing to Devin Booker of the Suns in the championship round 28-25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
For the second year in a row, Warriors guard Klay Thompson was close, but ultimately was denied the crown as NBA 3-point shootout king, losing to Devin Booker of the Suns in the championship round 28-25.

"I thought I had a good final round performance. 25 will usually win it," said Thompson minutes after the contest. "But, going up against a great shooter like Devin Booker. He got incredibly hot."

Thompson, who leads the league hitting 45-percent on threes, did not practice specifically for the contest. But, he did not think that impacted the outcome.

"I was just trying to visualize some makes. I probably should have visualized a few more," said Thompson.

A couple of missed shots. It was that simple.

In and outs hurt, but that's life. You've gotta persevere," said the 2016 shootout champ.

Next year's NBA All-Star Game will be in Charlotte. Fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry plans to compete in the shootout in his hometown, but Klay told me he isn't ready to think about 2019 yet.

His more immediate goal is to enjoy family and friends in Los Angeles this weekend and have fun on Sunday in the All-Star Game.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballsouthern californialos angeleskevin durantstephen curryLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors show up, show out for NBA All-Star Game in LA
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss 2 weeks for rib injury
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kane, Sharks take on Canucks in Vancouver
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video