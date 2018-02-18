Klay Thompson finishes 2nd in NBA All-Star 3-point shootout

For the second year in a row, Warriors guard Klay Thompson was close, but ultimately was denied the crown as NBA 3-point shootout king, losing to Devin Booker of the Suns in the championship round 28-25."I thought I had a good final round performance. 25 will usually win it," said Thompson minutes after the contest. "But, going up against a great shooter like Devin Booker. He got incredibly hot."Thompson, who leads the league hitting 45-percent on threes, did not practice specifically for the contest. But, he did not think that impacted the outcome."I was just trying to visualize some makes. I probably should have visualized a few more," said Thompson.A couple of missed shots. It was that simple.In and outs hurt, but that's life. You've gotta persevere," said the 2016 shootout champ.Next year's NBA All-Star Game will be in Charlotte. Fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry plans to compete in the shootout in his hometown, but Klay told me he isn't ready to think about 2019 yet.His more immediate goal is to enjoy family and friends in Los Angeles this weekend and have fun on Sunday in the All-Star Game.