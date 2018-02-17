  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Bay Area alumni from Florida school gather for support during difficult time

A's minor league pitcher, Jesus Luzardo remembers his mentor and former coach, Chris Hixon. "He's just a really nice guy. He was always at our baseball games, help if you were ever in trouble," said Hixon. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A's minor league pitcher, Jesus Luzardo remembers his mentor and former coach Chris Hixon, who was killed in Wednesday's mass shooting. "He's just a really nice guy. He was always at our baseball games, help if you were ever in trouble," said Hixon.

Hixon - the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - tried to help students escape during the deadly shooting.

Now Luzardo, who graduated in 2016, has started a 'You Caring Fund' for Hixon's family.

San Francisco transplant Jennifer Blancas admits she's still in shock after Wednesday's shooting.

RELATED: Student used body as human shield to save classmates in Florida massacre

"I feel helpless because I can't understand, I can't normalize it, I can't make sense of it. It's just hard to believe, it's hard to believe," said Blancas.

She showed us photos from her time, at what alumni call, 'M-S-D.'

Her senior portrait, prom pictures, and photos from her drama class.
What's even harder to accept for Kathryn Fischer, another M-S-D alum, is that Assistant Football Coach, Aaron Feis, who also died was in her graduating class.

RELATED: Here are the victims of the Florida school shooting

Fischer said, "I was honored to be a part of the student body the same year he was there. He was a true hero. It's too close to home. "

Feis played football while Fischer was in the marching band.

Feis jumped between a student and the shooter.

Blancas meantime, who hasn't returned to M-S-D in over a decade, plans to attend her 20 year high school reunion next year specifically because of what happened.

Click here to help donate to the Dixon family.

Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
