OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A's minor league pitcher, Jesus Luzardo remembers his mentor and former coach Chris Hixon, who was killed in Wednesday's mass shooting. "He's just a really nice guy. He was always at our baseball games, help if you were ever in trouble," said Hixon.
Hixon - the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - tried to help students escape during the deadly shooting.
Now Luzardo, who graduated in 2016, has started a 'You Caring Fund' for Hixon's family.
San Francisco transplant Jennifer Blancas admits she's still in shock after Wednesday's shooting.
"I feel helpless because I can't understand, I can't normalize it, I can't make sense of it. It's just hard to believe, it's hard to believe," said Blancas.
She showed us photos from her time, at what alumni call, 'M-S-D.'
Her senior portrait, prom pictures, and photos from her drama class.
What's even harder to accept for Kathryn Fischer, another M-S-D alum, is that Assistant Football Coach, Aaron Feis, who also died was in her graduating class.
Fischer said, "I was honored to be a part of the student body the same year he was there. He was a true hero. It's too close to home. "
Feis played football while Fischer was in the marching band.
Feis jumped between a student and the shooter.
Blancas meantime, who hasn't returned to M-S-D in over a decade, plans to attend her 20 year high school reunion next year specifically because of what happened.
