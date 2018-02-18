  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop

This undated image shows a homeless man sleeping on a bench in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Widespread low Bay Area temperatures are forecast Sunday through Wednesday, especially in the North Bay, and homeless shelter capacity in Napa County is being increased in response, the county Office of Emergency Services said.

Forecast models show a cold weather system dropping south from Canada into northern California starting today, the county office said. With that in mind, the Hope Center homeless shelter at 1301 Fourth St. in Napa will offer additional beds, according to county officials.

People are advised to keep animals inside and make sure space heaters, portable generators and fireplaces are working properly, county officials said.
