  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DEREK CARR

Central Valley In-N-Out gets special surprise from Raiders QB Derek Carr

EMBED </>More Videos

A lucky In-N-Out employee had a special guest at his drive-thru Friday night - Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr! (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A lucky In-N-Out employee had a special guest at his drive-thru Friday night.

RELATED: Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr decided to get some burgers and fries Friday night while in Fresno.


Brandon Contreras says serving the former Fresno State QB was the greatest moment of his life! The pro football player even signed Contreras' In-N-Out uniform.

Carr is in town for his Inside the Huddle event Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Saroyan Theater.

Click here for a look at more stories about Derek Carr and the Raiders.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentDerek CarrOakland RaidersburgersFresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEREK CARR
VIDEO: A look at Derek Carr's new 'Monster' receiver
QB Derek Carr eager for Raiders coach Jon Gruden to push him
Can Jon Gruden revive the Raiders again? Answering questions on his return
Raiders' Derek Carr says Bible verse on social media unrelated to rumor
More Derek Carr
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video