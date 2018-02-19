GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE DEREK CARR JUST CAME IN THE DRIVE THRU !!!!! pic.twitter.com/H0R0E7F4Ct — Brandon Contreras (@B_contreras74) February 17, 2018

A lucky In-N-Out employee had a special guest at his drive-thru Friday night.Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr decided to get some burgers and fries Friday night while in Fresno.Brandon Contreras says serving the former Fresno State QB was the greatest moment of his life! The pro football player even signed Contreras' In-N-Out uniform.Carr is in town for his Inside the Huddle event Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Saroyan Theater.