  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MISSING CHILDREN

Lucas Hernandez missing: FBI joins search for 5-year-old boy in Kansas

EMBED </>More Videos

Wichita police and the FBI continue to search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday afternoon. (WLS)

WICHITA, Kan. --
Wichita police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

KAKE reports Lucas Hernandez was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday near his home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. Wichita police said the boy's stepmother last saw Lucas at around 3 p.m. Saturday when she then took a shower and fell asleep. Officers were notified around 6:15 p.m. that the boy was missing.

Authorities searched the boy's home and his neighborhood. Officer Charley Davidson said information through a tip line also led them to search Chisholm Trail Park. There was no sign of Lucas.

Officer Davidson said Monday afternoon that officers were searching Grove Park, also known as Dr. Glen Dey Park, near 27th and Grove.

No arrests have been made.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has deployed its Child Action Rapid Deployment team to assist in the search, and the Wichita Police Department has activated its Emergency Operation Command Center.

"We are going to be there as long as it takes," Officer Davidson said. "Right now, our concern is to find Lucas."

Lucas has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 60 pounds and is four feet tall. He was last known to be wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it. He's a Pre-K student at Beech Elementary School.

Authorities tell KAKE News that an Amber Alert has not been issued because there is no evidence that the child was abducted.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lucas or has any information, please call (316) 383-4661 immediately.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released the following statement: "We share the public's concern regarding Lucas Hernandez. In the event the agency has information, we will share it with law enforcement, assisting them as requested. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is legally prohibited from publicly discussing its possible history with this family. We urge anyone with any information on this child's whereabouts to contact law enforcement right away."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing boyu.s. & worldFBIKansas
MISSING CHILDREN
Stepmom arrested amid search for missing 5-year-old in Kansas
Missing 8-year-old Hanford girl found safe, mom taken into custody
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in San Francisco
Missing Round Rock girls found safe in Colorado
More missing children
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video