  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
LUNAR NEW YEAR

It's more than luck: Lion dancers ensure good fortune in Chinatown

EMBED </>More Videos

Lion dancers visit businesses in San Francisco's Chinatown to ensure they have good fortune during the new year.

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you heard a ruckus around San Francisco's Chinatown Monday afternoon, there was no reason to be alarmed.

It was just part of Chinese New Year celebrations, which continue until Saturday's colorful parade.

RELATED: Gerrye Wong explains what the Lunar New Year is all about

Teams of lion dancers went from business to business, banging on drums and setting off firecrackers.

The custom is called cai qing, which means "plucking the greens". During this ritual, the lion enters the business and is fed some lettuce, which the lion puts in its mouth and then spits out. The lion is also given a red envelope with a reward for the lion troupe.

It is believed the lion dance brings good luck and fortune to the business. The firecrackers that are set off afterwards are intended to scare off evil spirits.

RELATED: Chinese New Year taboos and traditions

By the way, lion dancers and dragon dancers are not the same thing.

Lion dancers are usually made up of a two person team. The lion head has two small ears and a tail, while the dragon is long and needs to be carried by many people.

Click here for more stories related to the Lunar New Year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentchinatownlunar new yearCCAabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How loud is a string of fireworks on Lunar New Year?
Gerrye Wong explains what the Lunar New Year is all about
Chinese New Year taboos and traditions
LUNAR NEW YEAR
San Francisco hosts Lunar New Year Parade
SF author teams up with animators to give life to Chinese zodiac
Lunar New Year Parade kicks off in San Francisco Saturday
Chinese treat reserved for royalty delights SF foodies
More lunar new year
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video