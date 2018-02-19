Team official: SF Giants legend Orlando Cepeda rushed to Bay Area hospital

Baseball Hall of Famer and former San Francisco Giant Orlando Cepeda has been rushed to a Bay Area hospital.A Giants spokesperson confirmed the hospitalization but not which hospital Cepeda was taken to. They also did not provide information about the 80-year-old's condition.Cepeda played for the Giants from 1958 until 1966. Generations of fans have fondly called Cepeda the "Baby Bull."The Fairfield resident currently serves as goodwill ambassador for the Giants.The team led an effort to get Cepeda elected into baseball's hall of fame in 1999.