Third teen arrested for making terroristic threat against Fort Bend Co. school

Second teen charged with making threat against Harmony school (KTRK)

Officials said a third teenager has been arrested for making terroristic threats against schools in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says police arrested a 15-year-old teen on the campus of the Harmony Public School in the Katy area after it was notified of a second possible threat.

The teenager is accused of stating on Snapchat, "You think you've seen a threat, I'll show you a threat."

Officials say the teen is the friend of another 15 year old who was arrested on Feb. 16, the day the first threat against the school was made.

In this latest incident, the suspect said he was mad about his friend being arrested. Authorities say he also posted a video on his Snapchat story of himself at a gun range shooting an AR-15 and two Glocks.

He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a third degree felony.

He is now in the Fort Bend County Juvenile Detention Center.

"This is not a game or a way to get attention," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "I once again urge parents to have a conversation with their children regarding the seriousness of threatening posts."

Also on Feb. 16, officials arrested a 14 year old at Billy Baines Middle School in Missouri City after the teen posted on Snapchat with the message "I'm going to shoot up the school."

The teens arrested on Feb. 16 were also taken to the juvenile detention facility.
