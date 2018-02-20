SF public schools celebrate African American honor roll students

Zachary Fineberg & Raven Alyas of San Francisco made the honor roll! They are among 1,400 students of African American descent in @SFUnified to have earned a 3.0 GPA or higher. Congrats! @SFUSD_Supe #MissionHigh pic.twitter.com/JX6mDbBNEL — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 21, 2018

Hard work pays off! Zachary and Raven are just two of 1,400 African-American students who made the honor roll at SF public schools. Awesome job! https://t.co/9kBR6wEwSF pic.twitter.com/dSHJdsDSlP — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 21, 2018

For the past 24 years, the San Francisco Alliance of Black School Educators has acknowledged African-American students who have earned a 3.0-grade point average or higher.Tuesday night, 1,400 students of African American descent, grades 3-12 who made the honor roll will be celebrated in a ceremony."I think I've made it every year," said Zachary Fineberg who is a junior at Mission High School. "I think it allows me to be a role model and show other people that people who look like me are still capable," he added.Zachary is a member of the San Francisco Unified School District Student Advisory Council. He wants to study psychology and is a very active photographer."I think it's important for us to acknowledge these people who are doing well because then it encourages kids who aren't," expressed Raven Alyas, a senior also at Mission High.Alyas has been accepted to two historically black colleges but is hoping to get into Howard University. Raven loves science and hopes to become a cosmetic chemist focusing on facial products for women of color.This year 200 names were added to the list. "That says San Francisco is really doing something right," said Linda Jordan manager of the African American post-secondary pathway. She believes that this type of recognition lets students know that they can do this and they can compete with anyone else.Tonight's event will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral at 1111 Gough Street.