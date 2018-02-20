Rep. Adam Schiff talks Trump in SF after being victim of Twitter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3116786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Representative Adam Schiff spoke to ABC7 News on the Donald Trump, Russia investigation and gun control in the wake of the Parkland School Shooting.

Representative Adam Schiff spoke to ABC7 News on President Donald Trump, Russia investigation and gun control in the wake of the Parkland School Shooting. He has become the latest victim of Trump's tweet storms."Your first reaction is you think this is pretty funny and then you think, my God, this is the President of the United States," Schiff said.Congressman Schiff commented on this tweet that Trump posted Sunday morning, calling Schiff "liddle" and a "leakin' monster of no control.""My grade school colleagues could have given him a lot better suggestions," Schiff joked. "With a name like Schiff, there are a lot of better and obvious choices."Speaking to a crowd of more than 500 people at a Commonwealth Club event in San Francisco, Congressman Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, spoke at length about the Russia investigation. "What the Russians were after, are after, will be after, is undermining our very democracy," he said.He also spoke on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's detailed 37-page indictment.He also told ABC7 News it's what's missing in the indictment that could be very telling.No one on Trump's campaign was indicted. ABC7 News asked if that was coming."Well, it's interesting when you look at this indictment, it dealt with only one facet of the Russian active measures campaign -- that is their use of social media, to advertise, to organize protests and rallies " Schiff responded.The Congressman points out the indictment did not deal with the aspect that he says the public is most familiar with, "The hacking of democratic institutions, the dumping of emails and it's in connection with the dirt on Hillary Clinton," Schiff explained, "We see much of the Trump campaign involvement in the sense that George Papadopoulos was informed that the Russians had these stolen emails. The Trump Tower meeting was set up under the understanding that it was part of Russian government's effort to help Donald Trump by providing dirt on Hillary Clinton.So, that wasn't mentioned at all in the indictment and I look at that and say, the reason why the special counsel didn't include all of that in the indictment is he's still working on that vector of the Russian active measures campaign," Schiff said, adding, "there very well may be more to come and the question is what level of proof, what level of evidence does the Special Counsel find."The Congressman also addressed Russian meddling in future American elections and how he hopes to secure the electoral process