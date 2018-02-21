Please keep Orlando Cepeda and his family in your thoughts and prayers. #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/SNRXf19fPa — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) February 21, 2018

The San Francisco Giants released a statement Wednesday morning on the condition of Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, who was hospitalized Monday evening in critical condition due to a cardiac incident.The team asked fans to keep Cepeda, 80, and his family in their thoughts and prayers. The family asked for privacy during this time.Cepeda remains in critical condition Wednesday in a Bay Area hospital.