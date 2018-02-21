  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Report: USA Swimming allegedly covered up hundreds of sex abuse cases

EMBED </>More Videos

Allegations have surfaced that USA Swimming coaches sexually abused swimmers. (Shutterstock)

By
USA Swimming allegedly covered up hundreds of sexual abuse cases, according to an investigation by the Orange County Register.

The investigation claims that the abuse began in the 1980s when a coach assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

The report also claims that top USA Swimming officials were aware of the misconduct and did not take action against perpetrators.

Local coaches react to USA Swimming allegations

Owner of Chicago's Blue Dolphin Swim School John Fitzpatrick said he and his staff are careful to avoid even the appearance of unprofessional behavior after recent sexual abuse allegations against USA Swimming coaches drew comparisons to the USA Gymnastics scandal involving Larry Nassar.

"The coaching community is very aware of what has happened and we take it seriously. It is our responsibility going forward," Fitzpatrick said.

Two-time Olympic swimmer Katherine Starr has started a foundation to help athletes, coaches and parents avoid sex abuse.

"Do not leave your kid in an environment that can be vulnerable for them to be harmed," Starr said. "This is not acceptable."

Fitzpatrick, who is a certified USA Swimming coach, said the organization has recently cracked down on the abuse, but the damage has been done.

"It's really being marred by coaches who aren't behaving correctly and are really screwing up the kids," said Fitzpatrick.

Other local swimming coaches contacted by ABC7 said that they hoped the scandal does not diminish the positive impact on children swimming can have.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex abuseswimminggymnasticslarry nassarOlympicssportssexual misconductu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video