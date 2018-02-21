Students have walked out of class at @AlamedaHigh and @SJNDPILOTS in a peaceful protest for the victims of the #StonemanDouglas shooting. APD is contacting traffic contol & monitor student safety. Please use caution in the areas around the schools. — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 21, 2018

Majority of @AlamedaHigh students have returned to class. Normal traffic has resumed down Oak St. and Encinal Ave. — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 21, 2018

Please be advised a solidarity walkout is anticipated at Encinal High School. APD will be conducting traffic control and ensuring student safety. — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 21, 2018

Students walked out of class at two schools in Alameda Wednesday morning in solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.It was unclear if all or just some of the school's students walked out of Alameda High and St. Joseph's High School.Students were walking out of classes across the country Wednesday over the shooting.Police cautioned residents in the area to take caution before the majority of the students returned to class.Police also said they anticipated students to walk out of class at Encinal High School.