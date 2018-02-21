  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Alameda high school students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims

Students walked out of class at two schools in Alameda Wednesday morning in solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Students walked out of class at two schools in Alameda Wednesday morning in solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.

It was unclear if all or just some of the school's students walked out of Alameda High and St. Joseph's High School.



Students were walking out of classes across the country Wednesday over the shooting.

Police cautioned residents in the area to take caution before the majority of the students returned to class.

Police also said they anticipated students to walk out of class at Encinal High School.

