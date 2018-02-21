ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --Students walked out of class at two schools in Alameda Wednesday morning in solidarity with the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.
RELATED: #Enough National School Walkout protests lawmakers' inaction on gun violence
It was unclear if all or just some of the school's students walked out of Alameda High and St. Joseph's High School.
Students were walking out of classes across the country Wednesday over the shooting.
RELATED: Three JROTC cadets killed in Florida shooting awarded Army Medals of Heroism
Police cautioned residents in the area to take caution before the majority of the students returned to class.
Police also said they anticipated students to walk out of class at Encinal High School.
Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Students have walked out of class at @AlamedaHigh and @SJNDPILOTS in a peaceful protest for the victims of the #StonemanDouglas shooting. APD is contacting traffic contol & monitor student safety. Please use caution in the areas around the schools.— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 21, 2018
Majority of @AlamedaHigh students have returned to class. Normal traffic has resumed down Oak St. and Encinal Ave.— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 21, 2018
Please be advised a solidarity walkout is anticipated at Encinal High School. APD will be conducting traffic control and ensuring student safety.— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 21, 2018