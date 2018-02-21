  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

Call to remove controversial statue in San Francisco

The interim mayor of San Francisco, Mark Farrell, pushed forward today with a request initially made by the late mayor Ed Lee to remove a controversial statue called, "Early Days." The request was made before the Historic Preservation Commission. (KGO-TV)

The statue shows a missionary, a Native American and a "vaquero," a Mexican cowboy. According to critics, the statue represents the Spanish Conquest of California and the oppression of Native Americans. The Native American male is seen on the ground while a friar stands pointing to Heaven. To some, it is a symbol of genocide.

"We should not condone symbols of oppression on our city streets," Farrell wrote.

In October 2017, the San Francisco Art Commission voted unanimously to remove the monument. The statue is located outside the Main Public Library.

Earlier in the year, the San Jose City Council voted to remove a controvesial statue of Christopher Columbus in the City Hall lobby.

Lyanne Melendez will have the latest on this developing story on ABC7 News this evening.
