  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Help wanted in South Bay restaurants

EMBED </>More Videos

The high cost of living in the South Bay is taking its toll on restaurants. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The high cost of living in the South Bay is taking its toll on restaurants. Restaurant owners tell ABC7 News their employees are leaving in large numbers and it's been impossible to replace them.

RELATED: Lower cost of living, extra money woos talent away from Bay Area

The owner of Mexico Lindo, on Race Street, said he lost at least 5 employees over the past 3 months.

He's now working open to close, 7 days a week himself to cover all the shifts.

He said workers are moving to more affordable cities like Los Banos.

RELATED: 40 percent of Bay Area residents thinking of leaving

On Willow Street, Gerardo Quintero is working to open his second restaurant, El Camaron de Sinaloa.

He's been trying to recruit workers for more than two months and has come up empty. He has not hired a single employee and the restaurant is scheduled to open March 1st.

His plan revolves around his family. Quintero's niece, nephews, brothers and their wives will all pitch in until employees are hired.

Santa Clara County Planning Commissioner Aaron Resendez said even though San Jose raised its minimum wage to $13.50 an hour, restaurant workers can't afford to live in the city.

Click here for more information on El Camaron De Sinaloa.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on employment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsjobsemploymentmoneybusinesssmall businessSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video