Help wanted in South Bay restaurants

The high cost of living in the South Bay is taking its toll on restaurants. Restaurant owners tell ABC7 News their employees are leaving in large numbers and it's been impossible to replace them.The owner of Mexico Lindo, on Race Street, said he lost at least 5 employees over the past 3 months.He's now working open to close, 7 days a week himself to cover all the shifts.He said workers are moving to more affordable cities like Los Banos.On Willow Street, Gerardo Quintero is working to open his second restaurant, El Camaron de Sinaloa.He's been trying to recruit workers for more than two months and has come up empty. He has not hired a single employee and the restaurant is scheduled to open March 1st.His plan revolves around his family. Quintero's niece, nephews, brothers and their wives will all pitch in until employees are hired.Santa Clara County Planning Commissioner Aaron Resendez said even though San Jose raised its minimum wage to $13.50 an hour, restaurant workers can't afford to live in the city.