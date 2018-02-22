San Francisco police say they are investigating after three bodies were found Thursday morning on the sidewalk near a high school on Page Street in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.The Medical Examiner is investigating the deaths as drug related and said they do not appear to be due to cold weather. Police do not suspect foul play.Police said someone called 911 to report seeing three unresponsive individuals around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found three men on the 1500 block of Page Street near Urban School of San Francisco.Though the cause of death will not be determined Thursday, the Health Department is concerned about the possibility of fentanyl poisoning."People who buy drugs on the street are at risk of purchasing drugs contaminated by fentanyl, which is a very strong opioid, much more potent than heroin," said Dr. Tomas Aragon, San Francisco Health Officer. "It is essential for their safety to carry naloxone in case of overdose. It is a matter of life and death."