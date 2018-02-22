  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Officials investigating unlicensed contractor they believe victimized North Bay families

Don't be victimized twice. That's the consumer alert from state officials Thursday night after homeowners who lost everything in the North Bay wildfires fell victim to fraud.

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Don't be victimized twice.

That's the consumer alert from state officials Thursday night after homeowners who lost everything in the North Bay wildfires fell victim to fraud.

State, local and federal agents recently served a search warrant on the office of a suspected unlicensed contractor who authorities say may have victimized half dozen families whose homes were destroyed.

Rarely have we seen a warning from authorities before any charges have been filed.

Peter Koke is no stranger to controversy. The North Carolina man was convicted last week of insurance fraud in Wilmington. He says he's appealing his conviction.

He's also opened a restaurant, but authorities denied his liquor license at the recommendation of police.

Koke also battled regulators over his attempt to restore this home.

Now the FBI, the Sonoma County District Attorneys office and State Contractors State License Board have an issue with him.

Written and produced by Randall Yip
