  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PELLET GUN

CHP asking for public's help in charter bus pellet gun shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP continues to investigate a series of highway shootings targeting charter buses. (KGO-TV)

By
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP continues to investigate a series of highway shootings targeting charter buses.

There have been several instances of buses having their windows broken out while traveling on I-280 between Woodside and Cupertino.

The CHP is now confident the buses were hit by BBs.

RELATED: Apple, Google buses attacked with unknown objects on I-280

Some of the buses were tech buses carrying Google or Apple employees, but the CHP said other charter buses were also hit.

No one has been hurt in any of the shootings but the CHP said this needs to stop before it causes an accident and people are injured.

If you have any information about the shootings, you're asked to call the CHP hotline: 1-800-TELL-CHP

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
googleappletechnologyinvestigationpolicepellet gunCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Apple, Google shuttle buses attacked with unknown objects on I-280
PELLET GUN
EXCLUSIVE: CHP using decoy buses to combat Peninsula attacks
Young girl shot by pellet gun in Gilroy
Santa Rosa teen arrested shopping center for threats, replica gun
Vacaville teen brings B.B. gun to school
More pellet gun
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video