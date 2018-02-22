CHP asking for public's help in charter bus pellet gun shootings

The CHP - Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit is looking for any information regarding a series of pellet gun shootings and/or vandalism, directed at charter buses...https://t.co/70zJv9WpJo pic.twitter.com/qzfEKxUz5U — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) February 22, 2018

The CHP continues to investigate a series of highway shootings targeting charter buses.There have been several instances of buses having their windows broken out while traveling on I-280 between Woodside and Cupertino.The CHP is now confident the buses were hit by BBs.Some of the buses were tech buses carrying Google or Apple employees, but the CHP said other charter buses were also hit.No one has been hurt in any of the shootings but the CHP said this needs to stop before it causes an accident and people are injured.If you have any information about the shootings, you're asked to call the CHP hotline: 1-800-TELL-CHP