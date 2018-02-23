  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Teen invents device to protect students during active shooter situation

With the rise in school shootings, one student in Wisconsin says he has created a device that can help keep students safe during an active shooter situation. (KTRK)

WISCONSIN --
With the rise in school shootings, one student in Wisconsin says he has created a device that can help keep students safe during an active shooter situation.

TIMELINE: How the Florida school shooting unfolded


"What kind of insurance are you going to get for a student's life? This is the insurance right here," explained Justin Rivard.

Rivard created the "Just-in-Kase" device. It can be placed into door jambs and prevents a door from opening, even under immense pressure.

RELATED: These are the Florida school shooting victims

Rivard's principal believes in the device so much it is already in all of the high school classrooms.

Rivard hopes to soon have the device available nationwide.

Click here for full coverage on the Parkland school shooting.
