  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SCHOOL THREAT

Classes at school in LA canceled due to social media post; ex-49er player in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A former Miami Dolphins player is in custody after a social media post caused classes to be canceled at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills Friday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip))

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A former Stanford University and San Francisco 49ers football player is in custody after a social media post caused classes to be canceled at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills Friday.

Law enforcement confirmed to Eyewitness News that former Niner Jonathan Martin was detained in Southern California Friday morning, and he is being questioned by Los Angeles Police Department detectives.

The social media post came to light Thursday evening and prompted the campus closure "out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority," the school said in a statement. "We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."

Police are investigating if Martin created the Instagram post or if it was the work of hackers.


Authorities said the post mentioned Harvard-Westlake School by name. Police are investigating if Martin created the post or if it was the work of hackers.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the decision to cancel classes was made by Harvard-Westlake due to an "indirect threat" on Instagram.

The bullying-related post was published by a person who attended the school more than 10 years ago, police said.

Several LAPD vehicles were seen at the Holmby Hills campus Friday morning. Harvard-Westlake School's Studio City campus was also closed.

It was unclear when classes would be back in session.

Martin also played for the Miami Dolphins and retired from the NFL after playing for the Niners in 2014.

He later admitted he suffers from major depressive disorder and anxiety.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationinstagramhigh schoolsocial mediathreatschool threatLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Union City high school locked down over threatening graffiti
Graffiti threats force two school closures in Bay Area
San Leandro High lockdown lifted after graffiti threat
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
Bomb threats prompt cancellation of classes in Solano County
More school threat
EDUCATION
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
More Education
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video