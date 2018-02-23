Police are investigating if Martin created the Instagram post or if it was the work of hackers.

A former Stanford University and San Francisco 49ers football player is in custody after a social media post caused classes to be canceled at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills Friday.Law enforcement confirmed to Eyewitness News that former Niner Jonathan Martin was detained in Southern California Friday morning, and he is being questioned by Los Angeles Police Department detectives.The social media post came to light Thursday evening and prompted the campus closure "out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority," the school said in a statement. "We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."Authorities said the post mentioned Harvard-Westlake School by name. Police are investigating if Martin created the post or if it was the work of hackers.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the decision to cancel classes was made by Harvard-Westlake due to an "indirect threat" on Instagram.The bullying-related post was published by a person who attended the school more than 10 years ago, police said.Several LAPD vehicles were seen at the Holmby Hills campus Friday morning. Harvard-Westlake School's Studio City campus was also closed.It was unclear when classes would be back in session.Martin also played for the Miami Dolphins and retired from the NFL after playing for the Niners in 2014.He later admitted he suffers from major depressive disorder and anxiety.