LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year Parade kicks off in San Francisco Saturday

The annual Chinese New Year Parade kicks off in San Francisco Saturday. It begins at 5:15 at Second and Market streets. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The annual Chinese New Year Parade kicks off in San Francisco Saturday. It begins at 5:15 at Second and Market streets.

Some talented craftspeople were still busy at work Friday, putting the finishing touches on the floats for the New Year's Parade.
RELATED: Gerrye Wong explains what the Lunar New Year is all about

The floats are sponsored by a variety of Bay Area companies and have varying themes.

"Everyone kind of does different tasks," said float builder Margo Shuster. "One of the main things that happens first is carving, the foam carving, and then once that's done you put the glitter on and just various aspects of building, wood, construction, and more glitter."

While the finishing touches may take several hours, construction on many of the floats has been in the works for weeks or longer.

