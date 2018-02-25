Bay Area chief says his department will act in face of school shooting

I’m not privy to all the facts in this case but since Columbine in 1999 our training is to stop the killing and engage the suspect immediately. @NovatoPolice will Act. Sickened to hear of so many missed opportunities in this mass murder. https://t.co/zvVSOp6tBn — Chief Adam McGill (@Chief_McGill) February 23, 2018

Bay Area law enforcement is speaking out following the resignation of a school resource officer who failed to act during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida.Novato Police Chief Adam McGill tweeted, "I'm not privy to all the facts in this case but since Columbine in 1999 our training is to stop the killing and engage the suspect immediately. @NovatoPolice will Act. Sickened to hear of so many missed opportunities in this mass murder."Novato Police Sgt. Jay Demski echoed the Chief's statement. "If there is killing that is occurring to stop that as quickly as possible to save as many victim's as possible," said Sgt. Demski.Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has said the same thing regarding the proper response. "Went in addressed the killer. Killed the killer," said Sheriff Israel.But, now he's confirmed his department is investigating accusations that at least three deputies waited during the February 14 massacre.Angry survivors spoke with reporters in Parkland about the revelation, saying, "He was supposed to be protecting kids and they didn't."Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people, students and faculty, with an AR-15."It's a frightening thought and that's why there's a focus on continual training," said Sgt. Demski.San Francisco police say last year's deadly shooting at the UPS facility on Potrero Hill is an example of a proper police response. In that incident officers entered the building and engaged the shooter. At the time Mayor Ed Lee credited this action with saving lives.