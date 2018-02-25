  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
AIR TRAVEL

Hawaiian Airlines abruptly cancels hundreds of flights from the Bay Area to the islands

Hawaiian Airlines has abruptly cancelled hundreds of summertime flights from the Bay Area to the islands. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hawaiian Airlines has abruptly cancelled hundreds of summertime flights from the Bay Area to the islands.

The affected flights were supposed to launch between SFO and Honolulu, and Oakland to Kona and Kauai right in time for summer vacations.
Hawaiian says passengers will be rebooked onto its other flights.

The airline says new planes they were hoping to fly on the routes have been delayed by the manufacturer, Airbus.

Problems with the engines are preventing Airbus from delivering the jets on time.

