Former Bay Area college basketball coach arrested for alleged domestic violence

A college basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, after his team played in San Francisco Saturday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A college basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, after his team played in San Francisco Saturday night.

SFPD arrested University of San Diego Head Men's Coach LaMont Smith at Oakland Airport around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they were called to a hotel near Union Square just after midnight for a domestic disturbance.

The victim said she and the coach were intimately involved.

She was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Smith at the airport.

The University of San Diego says it's aware of the accusations against Smith and is now investigating.
