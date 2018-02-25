The family of a Napa man recorded cell phone video as he was led away from his home by ICE agents on Sunday morning. The North Bay Rapid Response Network, an immigrant advocacy program confirmed the arrest.The raid comes 24 hours after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a public warning that her sources indicated ICE raids were imminent in the Bay Area. The mayor offered few details about when and where they would happen."It's not my wish to panic people but to ensure people have information to protect themselves," said Mayor Schaaf.Immigration advocates say the community is scared."We have to be strong, we want to involve the community not to panic them we want to be all together," said Immigration advocate Emma Paulino.Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo questioned the public alert."What it does is create fear. A lot of people won't go to work tomorrow or go to school tomorrow," said Gallo.The Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County is on alert, telling undocumented people to know their rights."We're telling people to be careful, if someone is looking for you, make sure they have a search warrant signed by a judge," said Father Jon Pedigo, from Santa Clara Rapid Response.Mayor Schaaf's sources say ICE operations will be looking for people who have immigration violations, not those who have committed crimes.Schaaf says she consulted legal counsel before issuing the public warning. She does not believe the announcement can be considered obstruction of justice.ICE officials issued a statement in response to Schaaf's release saying, "There are ICE operations every day and it is unclear what the mayor is referring to."