  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WORLD TRADE CENTER

Ceremony remembers victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing on 25th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the planned ceremony from Lower Manhattan.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It was a day that changed the city forever. Monday marks 25 years since a car bomb exploded in the garage of the towers, killing six people and injuring hundreds.

EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the planned ceremony from Lower Manhattan.



A ceremony was held to commemorate the victims in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

25 years ago, terrorists detonated explosives inside a van parked underneath the towers.



Monday's ceremony was held at the September 11th memorial.

It included a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., ET, the exact time the bombs went off 25 years ago.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the World Trade Center.

PHOTOS: Up close look at the World Trade Center's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
world trade centerbombingseptember 11thu.s. & worldseptember 11september11New York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORLD TRADE CENTER
Photos: Up close look at the WTC's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
Oak Brook healing field remembers 9/11
World landmarks pay tribute to Spain
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
More world trade center
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video