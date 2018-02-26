NEW YORK --It was a day that changed the city forever. Monday marks 25 years since a car bomb exploded in the garage of the towers, killing six people and injuring hundreds.
A ceremony was held to commemorate the victims in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
25 years ago, terrorists detonated explosives inside a van parked underneath the towers.
Monday's ceremony was held at the September 11th memorial.
It included a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., ET, the exact time the bombs went off 25 years ago.
