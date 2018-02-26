EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3143002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the planned ceremony from Lower Manhattan.

It was a day that changed the city forever. Monday marks 25 years since a car bomb exploded in the garage of the towers, killing six people and injuring hundreds.A ceremony was held to commemorate the victims in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.25 years ago, terrorists detonated explosives inside a van parked underneath the towers.Monday's ceremony was held at the September 11th memorial.It included a moment of silence at 12:18 p.m., ET, the exact time the bombs went off 25 years ago.