Gunn High School students in Palo Alto rally in support of tighter gun control

The pouring rain didn't stop nearly 100 Gunn High School students from rallying on the sidewalk across the street from their Palo Alto campus Monday morning.

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The pouring rain didn't stop nearly 100 Gunn High School students from rallying on the sidewalk across the street from their Palo Alto campus Monday morning.

"We want gun control and we don't want what happened in Florida to happen here," Gunn High School student Catherine Fiorentino said.
They are following the lead of some of the students from Parkland, Florida who lived through the latest school shooting where 17 people were killed.

Those students have been outspoken about their desire for gun control. Gunn High School students say it's important to understand the power they hold. "We're the next generation of voters and it's really important for students to realize they have a voice and that they can make a difference," Gunn High School student Elizabeth Salwitz, said.

Gun control advocates, the "Raging Grannies" and parents of current and former Gunn High School students stood in the rain to show their support. "I think it touched close to home for them. It's hard to ignore when it's your peers that are getting killed," parent Ellen Cohen said.


Gail Sredanovic from the "Raging Grannies" said, "the kids are absolutely right. They're the ones to have the courage and they're the ones whose lives are on the line. We should definitely listen to them."

