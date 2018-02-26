  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Report: Apple preparing to release largest iPhone ever

The next big thing from Apple could be its largest screen yet. According to a new report, the Cupertino-based company is working on a trio of new iPhones.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
The next big thing from Apple could be its largest screen yet.

Imagine something the size of an iPhone 8 Plus, but with a screen that goes edge to edge like the iPhone X, and you have what might be Apple's next hope to boost sales.

This is all according to a report by Bloomberg.

Analysts say the iPhone X didn't meet expectations and so Apple is planning on releasing a couple of phones that use various combinations of the iPhone X technology but in different packages.

One of them would be the big screen at nearly 6 and half inches, about an inch bigger screen than the current iPhone 8 Plus.

It would have a screen about as sharp as the iPhone X.

A lower-priced model would have a less-sharp image but still have face scanner and an edge to edge screen like the iPhone X.

We hear apple rumors all the time and the company isn't commenting on these.

If they're true, Bloomberg says the phones will be introduced in the fall.

