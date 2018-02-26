Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3145141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in Sacramento experienced wild weather on Monday. Some parts of the city saw hail fall so thickly it looked like snow blanketing the ground.

Sacramento Fire crews are asking drivers to stay away from the area of Stone Creek Drive north of West El Camino. Multiple vehicles stuck in snow has caused a huge traffic snarl. Actual SNOW, not just hail! pic.twitter.com/badyXO0QB9 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 26, 2018

Heavy rain, hail, lightning and thunder in Sacramento! It’s a weather party! pic.twitter.com/EMV4PPlaZI — Martin Phillips (@InHouseCook) February 26, 2018

#Hail storm in Sacramento. I’m getting back to my east coast roots! pic.twitter.com/DlRnyX5IXq — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 26, 2018

Interesting driving for fire crews that are out responded to emergencies right now. Several locations with many inches of sleet and hail in the roadway! pic.twitter.com/sMdGyFZez9 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 26, 2018

Is it hail or snow?! pic.twitter.com/yLNPFTgRjV — City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) February 26, 2018

We're still in Sacramento, right?



City Hall grounds blanketed with freshly fallen hail, and lots of it, making it look a bit like a winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/w5zjBzwrGn — City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) February 26, 2018

Sacramento resident Matthew Ortiz captured this Instagram video of hail coming down in the area.

Resident Jonathan Arambel captured this photo of the hail in Sacramento, Calif. on Monday, Feb. 26, 208.

This photo of hail coming down in Downtown Sacramento, Calif. was captured by resident Wendy on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

