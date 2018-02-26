Hail falls so thickly in Sacramento it looks like snow

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast
People took to social media to post photos and videos of fast-falling hail.
Sacramento Fire crews are asking drivers to stay away from the area of Stone Creek Drive north of West El Camino. Multiple vehicles stuck in snow has caused a huge traffic snarl. Actual SNOW, not just hail! pic.twitter.com/badyXO0QB9— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 26, 2018
Heavy rain, hail, lightning and thunder in Sacramento! It’s a weather party! pic.twitter.com/EMV4PPlaZI— Martin Phillips (@InHouseCook) February 26, 2018
#Hail storm in Sacramento. I’m getting back to my east coast roots! pic.twitter.com/DlRnyX5IXq— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 26, 2018
Interesting driving for fire crews that are out responded to emergencies right now. Several locations with many inches of sleet and hail in the roadway! pic.twitter.com/sMdGyFZez9— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 26, 2018
Is it hail or snow?! pic.twitter.com/yLNPFTgRjV— City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) February 26, 2018
We're still in Sacramento, right?— City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) February 26, 2018
City Hall grounds blanketed with freshly fallen hail, and lots of it, making it look a bit like a winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/w5zjBzwrGn
Seriously looks like it’s snowing in #sacramento right now (but it’s hail) #natomas #cawx #sacwx #WxForce10 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/jAeVv6OsEL— Rachel Jacobs (@rachmjacobs) February 26, 2018
Baby it’s cold outside #hail #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/mcgqwec8db— Ezra David Romero (@ezraromero) February 26, 2018
Lighting, thunder, and hail in North Sacramento #WxForce10 @abc10 pic.twitter.com/H657zn80Mk— Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) February 26, 2018
Looks like snow, but it’s not, it’s hail! This was taken in East Sacramento (2:15 pm PT) @ABC10 @NWSSacramento @ABC @Ginger_Zee #MomentsAgo #WxForce10 #CAWx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/9qxARgcwsN— Michelle Apon (@MichelleApon) February 26, 2018