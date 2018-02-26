  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MILLENNIUM TOWER

TIMELINE: Issues with San Francisco's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look at the brief history of the sinking issue at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here's a brief history of the sinking issue at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action.

April 2009: Building officially opens.

June 2015: Tenants learn the building sunk 16 inches and tilted several inches to the northwest.

Aug. 2016: Residents file a class action lawsuit against the building owner. They claim Millennium Partners knew about the sinking as early as 2008.

Nov. 2016: San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera sues the building's developers, charging them with defrauding homeowners.

March or April 2018: Settlement talks will be held for the tenants' class action lawsuit.

Jan. 28, 2019: Tenant's attorney says case will go to trial if a settlement is not reached.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the Millennium Tower in San Francisco.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatemillennium towerrental propertyhousinglawsuitSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MILLENNIUM TOWER
$5.6M Millennium Tower condo for sale: Its visual and financial vertigo
Hearings over sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower begin
SF supe calls emergency meeting to discuss Millenium Tower
Legal battle over Millennium Tower rages on in San Francisco
More millennium tower
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video