SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Here's a brief history of the sinking issue at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action.
April 2009: Building officially opens.
June 2015: Tenants learn the building sunk 16 inches and tilted several inches to the northwest.
Aug. 2016: Residents file a class action lawsuit against the building owner. They claim Millennium Partners knew about the sinking as early as 2008.
Nov. 2016: San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera sues the building's developers, charging them with defrauding homeowners.
March or April 2018: Settlement talks will be held for the tenants' class action lawsuit.
Jan. 28, 2019: Tenant's attorney says case will go to trial if a settlement is not reached.
