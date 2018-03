Here's a brief history of the sinking issue at San Francisco's Millennium Tower and the subsequent legal action.Building officially opens.Tenants learn the building sunk 16 inches and tilted several inches to the northwest.Residents file a class action lawsuit against the building owner. They claim Millennium Partners knew about the sinking as early as 2008.San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera sues the building's developers , charging them with defrauding homeowners.Settlement talks will be held for the tenants' class action lawsuit.Tenant's attorney says case will go to trial if a settlement is not reached.