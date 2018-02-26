Some lucky kids received a life lesson thanks to the Golden State Warriors.They didn't learn it on a basketball court but in a museum.Ninety students from the KIPP Bayview Academy toured the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco. It was part of the Warriors' commitment to Black History Month.The sixth graders learned about African art and culture, and the history of African Americans in the U.S."It's pretty amazing," said Abreanna Hodge. "What I can learn about what kind of, the kinds of Black History I don't know and what I do know I can learn way more."Fellow student Deon Frank echoed the thought."It's important because you get to learn, a lot of opportunities to learn how people been through slavery and how blacks, I mean Africans used to be treated," he said.There was fun along with the learning.The students heard from former Warriors players, got to go on a scavenger hunt, and took home Warriors T-shirts.