Consumer Catch-up: Auto loans holding steady, Americans don't check credit, Girl Scout cookie coffee

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Auto loan rates holding steady - for now

The Detroit News is reporting the average interest rate for 60 month car loan is still under 5%, keeping the payment for the average car at $691.

That could be changing in the future.

Auto manufacturers have kept the rates down by offering finance deals, but as the cost of money goes up, eventually car makers will have to back away from the ultra-low rates.

That could cause car buyers to stretch new-car loans to six, even seven years.

After Equifax breach, Americans still not checking credit

It has been nearly six months since the massive Equifax data breach and half of us have still not checked our credit reports.
Creditcards.com said 50% have not checked either their credit score or report. The financial site also pointed out here are no new rules to protect consumers either.

Hackers stole personal information, including social security numbers from more than 145 million Americans.

Checking your credit report is free, just go here.

Dunkin' Donuts announced Girl Scout cookie coffees

Dunkin' Donuts has struck what you might call a really sweet deal with the Girl Scouts. It is selling coffee flavored just like the Scout group's iconic cookies.

Starting today, participating restaurants nationwide will offer coffee in three famous Girl Scout cookie flavors: Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

The new flavors will be available through May.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

