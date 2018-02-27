VIDEO: Sky7 over gorgeous snowy peaks in Bay Area

Let is snow! Sky7 showed us some amazing views from around the Bay Area, Tuesday morning.
Part of the Bay Area looked like an amazing winter wonderland at sunrise.
Sky7 flew over several locations with snow, including the Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton.
It's not every day you see fresh powder with a views of San Francisco in the background.
