Analy High School in Sebastopol shut down after threatening graffiti found

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) --
A high school in Sebastopol was closed for the day after threatening graffiti was found, according to police.

School administrators reported the graffiti Tuesday morning that police say indicated a specific threat. Officers were dispatched to the school to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.

School administrators decided to close the school for the remainder of the day and issued notifications to parents and staff.

Police said there would be an increased presence of officers at the school over the next few days.

Anyone with information regarding the graffiti is encouraged to contact Sebastopol police at (707) 829-4400.

