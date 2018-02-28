More than 150 ICE arrests confirmed across NorCal

ICE confirms that since Sunday there have been 150 arrests across Northern California.Dozens of ICE arrests have been reported in Northern California, with many coming out of the Fresno area, according to immigration attorney Hamid Yazdan Panah with the Northern California Rapid Response and Immigrant Defense Network.The subject of ICE raids and arrests has been on the mind of many Bay Area politicians, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf who issued a controversial warning to affected communities despite critics.