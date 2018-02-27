  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NORTH BAY FIRES

Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the State OES report analyzing firestorm response by agencies and systems. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the State OES report analyzing firestorm response by agencies and systems.

"All my life I have placed my faith in the professionals," said Supervisor Susan Gorin. "And to tell you I am horribly disappointed is an understatement."

Gorin was speaking about North Bay Wildfires that decimated, not only her district, but the region. Now, an effort to make certain Sonoma County never suffers such a disaster, again.

RELATED: Legislative firefight erupts in wake of North Bay fires

On Tuesday the board held a fact-finding session in response to a report from the State Office of Emergency Services criticizing Sonoma County's handling of the disaster. The report found a lack of coordination among safety agencies and first responders.

Aaron Abbott, the executive director of REDCOM, the fire and EMS dispatch center, expressed his frustration. ABC7 asked him, "If another disaster like that happened tonight, would county be better able to respond?" "I don't think so. Not right now," he said.

Sonoma County asked the state for its report, which says 911 dispatchers and first responders did not have all the facts they needed to help people because the managers above them, making decisions, never had a central platform for processing information. It says they lacked situational awareness.

Nor were emergency agencies allowed to use a county-wide, Amber alert style warning system called IPAWS.

RELATED: State OES report says Sonoma Co. firestorm emergency response could have been better

"Not one person received an alert! What are we doing here?" asked Supervisor Gorin.

The Sheriffs Department did send reverse 911 calls and Nixles. Now, the county is talking about adding fire cameras, sirens, and upgrading the system. In a broader scope, Sonoma County's emergency response system has much in common with others in California.

"Just because we are in the same middle of the class with 40 or 50 other counties is not acceptable," said Board Chair James Gore.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firessonoma countyfirewarningdeadly firefirefighterswildfireSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video