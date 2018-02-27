  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CRIME

San Francisco's car break in epidemic targets union leader at city hall

EMBED </>More Videos

It's no exaggeration to say car break ins in San Francisco have reached epidemic proportions, so the mayor said his upcoming budget should reflect resources to help fix the crisis.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's no exaggeration to say car break ins in San Francisco have reached epidemic proportions.

The latest caught ABC7 News' attention because of who it involved and where it occurred. Tom O'Connor is the president of the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 and he knows no one is immune these days, but is frustrated that his car window was smashed right outside city hall in broad daylight as he was inside working on contact negotiations for San Francisco's firefighters on Monday. "It's amazing and I'm thinking my alarm must have been going off when they were crawling through my car and nobody said anything or did anything, I guess," he said.

O'Connor took to Twitter to vent using sarcasm saying, "#city's fine, #no problem here." He included the mayor, but not as a dig he says and instead as a call to action. Mayor Mark Farrell responded saying, "quite frankly I share the frustration of that tweet."

RELATED: Bill being introduced to help deter vehicle break-ins in San Francisco

Farrell says his upcoming budget should reflect resources to help fix the crisis. There were an astounding 30,000 car break ins in San Francisco last year, many in tourist areas like along Lombard street.

In Japantown, Olympic skater Marissa Castelli had her costumes stolen during a smash and grab.

Residents in the Inner Sunset neighborhood have taken action by making their own warning signs.
The Auto Glass company on Bryant Street where O'Connor brought his car for repairs has seen a tremendous uptick in business. "Every five cars that come through my shop, at least three or four are break-ins," Auto Glass company owner Ru Das said.

RELATED: San Francisco spends $9,000 on signs to prevent car theft

Farrell says he is working with San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott. "What I asked the police chief to do is have a deep discussion and analysis within the police department. What are the right staffing levels going forward, so we don't have this crisis on our hands anymore. This cannot be the status quo on our streets."

O'Connor says this is the third time he's been hit.

Click here for more stories and videos about crime.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
break-incarSFPDcrimeinvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Man killed by boulder dropped from overpass onto freeway
Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5 million settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case
Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
More crime
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video