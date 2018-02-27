San Jose group has demands for Google ahead of proposed mega-campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Google's plans for a 6 million square foot campus in San Jose are moving forward and some residents are readying their demands for the tech giant.
RELATED: Protest at Google over proposed San Jose mega-campus
Silicon Valley Rising has identified five core principles it wants included in a deal with Google:
-Fight displacement, gentrification, and homelessness
-Ensure family-supporting jobs and a voice at work
-Support diversity in tech and access to higher-wage tech jobs for San Jose students
-Mitigate traffic impacts and broaden access to transit
-Community oversight of community benefits
Tuesday night, dozens of people gathered at Mexican Heritage Plaza to finalize the list. The group's next step will be to take its demands to Google executives and the city council.
RELATED: Google firing sparks potential lawsuits over gender pay gap discrimination
Earlier this month, San Jose reached a sales agreement with Google for five city-owned properties that would make up part of the campus.
The city's deputy city manager said now they'll be moving forward with extensive public engagement to address people's hopes and concerns.
The process starts Wednesday night with the first meeting of the Station Area Advisory Group. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Another San Jose group, SPUR, supports the Google campus proposal.
The director said it's the right time and the right location because it would be adjacent to the Diridon Station transit hub.
Teresa Alvarado said that's the right place to build a lot of jobs.
The Google campus could bring 15,000-20,000 jobs to San Jose.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Google.