  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CHP

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: CHP using decoy buses in effort to track down suspects in Peninsula attacks

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol is using a decoy bus in an effort to track down whoever has been shooting at buses along the I-280 corridor. (KGO-TV)

By
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol is using a decoy bus in an effort to track down whoever has been shooting at buses along the I-280 corridor.

Officers are driving bait buses hoping to draw fire from the suspect or suspects.

The agency is also getting help from the FBI.

"They're looking at damage on the bus and looking at what angle the projectile is coming from," CHP Golden Gate Division Commander Ernest Sanchez said.

RELATED: Apple, Google buses attacked with unknown objects on I-280

There have been 20 strikes in the past 45 days. Sanchez says they have a description of the vehicle they believe is involved in the attacks. They also have unmarked cars cruising the area between Woodside and Cupertino.

"They've damaged windows, they've dented the exterior of the vehicles," Sanchez said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest the person or people responsible.

The agency is asking for the public's help.

"What we're doing is alerting officers statewide, primarily in the Bay Area, during their interaction with the public to ask questions about something they may have seen traveling on the 280," Sanchez said.

"So the message is clear, if you're shooter out there, it's just a matter of time, we will catch you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law," Sanchez said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
googleappletechnologyinvestigationpolicepellet gunFBIbusI-280CHPCupertinoWoodside
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CHP asking for public's help in charter bus pellet gun shootings
Apple, Google shuttle buses attacked with unknown objects on I-280
CHP
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Man killed by boulder dropped from overpass onto freeway
Driver suffers major injuries in San Pablo after CHP chase called off
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
All I-880 lanes reopened in Oakland after power lines cleared
More CHP
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video