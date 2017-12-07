  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Full House' creator Jeff Franklin ousted over inappropriate behavior

The creator of 'Full House' is out of the Netflix sequel 'Fuller House' amid complaints about his behavior.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The creator of the San Francisco-set show 'Full House' is out of the Netflix sequel 'Fuller House' amid complaints about his behavior. According to Variety, Franklin is accused of being verbally abusive and making inappropriate comments in the 'Fuller House' writer's room and on the set.

Warner Brothers said it is not renewing Franklin's production deal, but the show will live on.

Netflix said Wednesday that it hopes to go into production on 'Fuller House's' fourth season in the next few months.
