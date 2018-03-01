  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CYBERATTACK

Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

Equifax said Thursday that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA --
Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen.

RELATED: Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack

The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver's license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted. Attackers were unable to get state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.

Equifax says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

