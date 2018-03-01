Santa Rosa weathers the storm overnight, watching for more

Gravel bags doing their job in Santa Rosa. Authorities say don’t move them! They want the water pooled there- and not going into the drains. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dQ58T2PT1f — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 1, 2018

A break in the storm in Santa Rosa. So far- things look A-OK here. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/VMa2P1hIIp — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 1, 2018

Santa Rosa crews are worried about rain and run off. They had city street workers on call last night in case of problems, but they didn't need to call them in.They were relieved that last night's rain didn't come down too quickly and overwhelm the system. But they are also concerned about the predicted wind gusts this storm is supposed to bring and what that could do to the trees that died during the fires.They are watching closely for any downed trees that could cause problems. Officials say the fires caused an unprecedented amount of green waste. They have about 10,000 trees that have been tagged for removal.