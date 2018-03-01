  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Santa Rosa weathers the storm overnight, watching for more

Santa Rosa crews are worried about rain and run off. They had city street workers on call last night in case of problems. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa crews are worried about rain and run off. They had city street workers on call last night in case of problems, but they didn't need to call them in.

FORECAST: Wind, rain return to Bay Area

They were relieved that last night's rain didn't come down too quickly and overwhelm the system. But they are also concerned about the predicted wind gusts this storm is supposed to bring and what that could do to the trees that died during the fires.

RELATED: Crews in North Bay on alert as storm moves in

They are watching closely for any downed trees that could cause problems. Officials say the fires caused an unprecedented amount of green waste. They have about 10,000 trees that have been tagged for removal.

