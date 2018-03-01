  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ICE confirms 232 arrests during operation in Northern California

ICE released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming 232 arrests of "individuals for violating federal immigration laws in the San Francisco area." (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say of the 232 people arrested, 180 were either convicted criminals or had been issued a final removal order to leave the United States, but returned illegally.

ICE also says 115 of the 180 convicted criminals had prior felonies for "serious violent offenses such as child sex crimes, weapons charges, and assault."

The arrests took place in San Leandro, Fresno County, Sacramento, Vallejo and other places in and around the Bay Area.

This number is a big jump from the 150 confirmed arrests reported Wednesday.

