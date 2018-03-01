  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Rain, wind in Sonoma County as wildfire victims work to rebuild homes

Rain and wind got the attention of people all day in the North Bay, including those rebuilding homes in Sonoma County.

by Cornell Barnard
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Rain and wind got the attention of people all day in the North Bay, including those rebuilding homes in Sonoma County.

The storm made for a messy commute Thursday morning in the North Bay. There was strong winds and street flooding in San Rafael. There were reports of a downed tree in Novato.

In Santa Rosa, erosion control measures in fire zones to prevent debris from clogging and flooding storm drains appear to have worked.

"Proactive measures done by the city to prevent flooding have paid off," said Paul Lowenthal from Santa Rosa Fire Dept.

FORECAST: Wind, rain return to Bay Area

In Coffey Park, John and Nancy Crosby were toasting with champagne at the site of their burned home, despite the rain.

The couple just received news that work on rebuilding their new home will be starting soon.

"This has been a long journey for us, today we are happy to be moving forward, the rain can't stop us," said Nancy Crosby.

Click here for more stories related to the North Bay fires.

