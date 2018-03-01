The 20-year-old Sacramento man behind the Lemons for Leukemia Challenge hopes viral videos will help save his life.Chris Betancourt has leukemia and a one-year prognosis to live. Betancourt's best friend, 19-year-old Dillon Hill has been helping him with his bucket list, one item could keep him alive."We are trying to set the new world record for the most amount of bone marrow donation sign-ups," said Betancourt.Betancourt still hasn't found a donor match. The record stands at 3,000 sign-ups in a 24-hour period.They hope to beat that by Friday by bringing awareness with the challenge to make lemonade in the most creative way possible.