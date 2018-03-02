DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --DroneView 7 got a birds-eye view of a multi-million dollar mansion now on the market in San Francisco's famed Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Check out this 5-bedroom home. It's on a corner, offers breathtaking views of the Bay and Golden Gate Bridge. But this huge home comes with a big price tag.
How much?
Find out in the video above.
If you've got the the extra dough for this luxury property, the agent, David Bellings of Coldwell Banker is happy to schedule a tour for you.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video from Droneview7.