Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide

New reports show flu activity is decreasing in California and across the country.According to the California Department of Health, influenza activity decreased for the week ending February 24, but remains elevated in every region of the state.State officials report 12 deaths for individuals between 0 and 64 years age last week, bringing the season total to 214.Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five percent of doctor's visits last week were for flu symptoms, the lowest total in the last eight weeks.Public health officials expect the flu season to continue into mid April.Overall, the intensity of illness has made 2017-2018 the worst flu season since the swine flu pandemic of 2009-2010.